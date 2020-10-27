Kanye West: We Don’t Need Black History Month!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

The gems are still coming from Kanye West’s three-hour interview with the Joe Rogan podcast — and Ye thinks Black history month is not necessary.

“Most Black people, we don’t know [where they come from]. We think we came from slaves. We don’t know our bloodline and we’re given Black History Month, and we take that like it’s some gift to us. No, it’s a programming to us. Racism doesn’t end until we get to a point where we stop having to put the word ‘Black’ in front of it because it’s like we’re putting the rim a little bit lower for ourselves,” he said.

