Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal reveals more details about Kajal’s wedding

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get married on October 30. The actress will tie the knot to Gautam Kitchlu in a small ceremony in Mumbai. The actress has kept the festivities small, keeping in mind the coronavirus pandmic.

Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal spoke to Hyderabad Times about the upcoming wediing. She said, “Despite the restrictions in place, we’re trying our best to create the shaadi ka mahaaul. We will be hosting traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies at home. Both ceremonies will take place on the same day – October 29, one day before the wedding. My father has been looking forward to Kajal’s wedding day for so long, so it’s a special time for all of us. We’re also a bit emotional as Kajal will be getting married and leaving home. So at the moment, we’re trying to spend as much time as we can with her. But everyone wants a piece of the bride during this time, so I haven’t gotten to spend much time with her.”

Speaking about Gautam she said, “Gautam is a great guy and I’m delighted to welcome him into the family. As for their love story, I’ll let Kajal be the one to share it with the world.” Sweet!