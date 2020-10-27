Josh McDaniels and Jedd Fisch discussed Cam Newton’s throwing mechanics

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, benched during the team’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers on Sunday after throwing three interceptions, completed just nine passes for less than 100 yards.

Part of the issue, beyond an array of other struggles New England has had on offense, was Newton’s accuracy.

On Tuesday, Patriots offensive coaches were asked about the 31-year-old quarterback’s throwing mechanics.

“Mechanically, I think sometimes we’re looking at everything — everybody’s mechanics, everybody’s fundamentals,” quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch explained.

As Fisch noted, Newton’s two-week layoff due to a positive COVID-19 test kept him off the practice field.

“Practice is what helps you there and when you don’t have as much practice as he probably would have liked over the last three weeks, there’s some things that may or may not have slipped,” said Fisch. “We have to continue to build off of those. I don’t think there’s anything there that is a problem right now that is not fixable. He’s just going to continue to work at it and we’re going to continue to try and help him become better at everything he does.”

Josh McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator, reiterated that the team expects Newton to improve with more practice following his return from the COVID-19/reserve list.

“I think that’s a never-ending process,” McDaniels said of improving mechanics. “Quarterback mechanics are like a golf swing. If you take a little away or if you’re unable to work at it for a little bit, certainly it could impact you. I think getting back to practice and good habits and good routines on the practice field and working the drills that we work, I would hope that would definitely help any player, regardless of the position.”