Jon Stewart to Host Apple TV Plus Series on Current Affairs

Jon Stewart is getting back into the anchor’s chair: The former Daily Show host will anchor a new series for Apple TV+ that tackles current events, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The untitled hour-long series, which has already been picked up for multiple seasons and is expected to debut next year, will take an in-depth look at a single subject in each episode, with Stewart exploring “topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work,” per the official description. (It’s likely the series will not air daily or even weekly, per The Hollywood Reporter, but as topics arise, a la Oprah Winfrey’s Apple talk show The Oprah Conversation.)

Stewart will serve as an executive producer on the series, and each season will be explored further in a companion podcast. Both are part of a larger, multi-year deal Stewart has signed with Apple.

This represents a much-anticipated return to TV for Stewart, who hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 1999 to 2015, becoming one of television’s foremost voices on politics and winning 20 Emmys in the process. Since then, Stewart has concentrated on directing movies and advocating for 9/11 first responders, popping up occasionally on former Daily Show colleague Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Stewart did have a deal with HBO to produce a series of animated shorts, but that project was later scrapped.