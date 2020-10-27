Jerry Jones defends Mike McCarthy: ‘I got my man’

The Dallas Cowboys had Super Bowl expectations coming into the season but at 2-5, a top-10 pick looks like a more realistic end to this disappointing season. The incredibly slow start has some questioning if coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat but owner Jerry Jones says that he still has faith in McCarthy to turn the team around.

“I got my man,” Jones said of Mike McCarthy on Tuesday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones was clearly not in the mood to hear too much criticism of McCarthy, as he got a bit testy when he was asked if there was a “leadership void” in Dallas. Afterwards, Jones apologized for his emotional response, explaining that he was frustrated.

“If I was a little abrupt there, I don’t want to start our day off like that…” Jones said. “This certainly isn’t my most tactful time … I can’t tell you how disappointed I am.”

Despite Jones’ endorsement, there’s still a lot of questions around McCarthy’s ability to lead this team. Several anonymous players have complained about McCarthy and his staff, with one calling them “totally unprepared” and saying they “don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another took it a step further, saying that “they just aren’t good at their jobs.”

The good news? The Cowboys play in the NFC East, which is shaping up to be a historically bad division, with the Philadelphia Eagles currently leading with a 2-4-1 record. But if McCarthy doesn’t right the ship, they may be doomed to miss the playoffs.