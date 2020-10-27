Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Political Stance After Republican Comments

Jennifer Lawrence wants to clear the air after making headlines with last week’s reveal that she used to be a “little Republican.”

The Hunger Games actress took to Twitter on Tuesday, Oct. 27, declaring that she “would like to clarify my voting record.” She continued, “I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through [Barack] Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

Her statement follows an Oct. 21 interview with Absolutely Not podcast host Heather McMahan. Their conversation encompassed a variety of topics, including Jennifer’s wedding to Cooke Maroney and how she’s spent her time during the coronavirus pandemic, but people were quick to point out Jennifer’s political remarks.

Specifically, the actress shared that she was raised to “see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies,” which is part of the reason why she cast her first-ever ballot in favor of former Arizona Senator John McCain.