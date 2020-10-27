Jennifer Garner Counters Pregnancy Speculation Sparked by Jack-O’-Lantern Post

Instagram

Ahead of Halloween, the ‘Peppermint’ star shows off her lockdown-themed carving which features a tiny smiling pumpkin inside a big pumpkin with square windows and large square door.

–

Jennifer Garner‘s Halloween jack-o’-lantern snap had fans on Instagram totally confused – because they mistook the lockdown-themed carving for a pregnancy announcement.

The actress, 48, shared a shot of herself holding a pumpkin with tiny square windows and a large square door, inside of which sat another tiny smiling pumpkin.

“When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…,” she penned, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

<br />

However, Jennifer’s message was lost in translation as some of her followers decided she was trying to convey a secret message to them, with one user writing: “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second.”

The “Peppermint” star replied to the comment, writing, “@officialmelrose STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES… Good grief, I didn’t even see it, i just saw matching smiles.”

Jennifer Garner reacted to a fan’s speculation that she might be pregnant.

It’s not the first time Garner has had to combat baby rumours – in September, she replied to a follower’s comment on one of her videos asking if she’s expecting.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not – and never will be – pregnant,” affirmed the “Love, Simon” star. “We can lay that pupper to rest. Have (I) gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story.”

<br />

Jennifer shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.