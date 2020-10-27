Javicia Leslie Dons Newly-Designed Batsuit in First-Look Images of ‘Batwoman’ Season 2

The CW

The new suit is expected to appear in the third episode of the new season as Ryan Wilder will sport Kate Kane’s (Ruby Rose) suit in the first two episodes until she grows into her newfound role as Batwoman.

The CW’s “Batwoman” has revealed two first-look images of Javicia Leslie‘s character Ryan Wilder. Released on Monday, October 26 on the show’s official social media accounts, the said pictures see Javicia donning a new Batsuit which is specially designed for her character.

In the pictures, Javicia’s Ryan can be seen flaunting her natural curly hair which has red streaks. She also sports red gauntlets over the forearms and shorter boots. Other noticeable new additions in the new suit are the new belt with the bat logo and the new material which give stronger silhoutte to the DC superhero.

“The Batsuit was conceptualized by Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani and created by Ocean Drive Leather, the wig created by Janice Workman and Takisha Sturdivant, and makeup styled by Cory Roberts,” writes Javicia, who is the first black actress to play the role, on her Instagram account.

In a new statement, Javicia also reveals that the new suit is exactly what she wants for her character. “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman – it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” she says. “I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City,” executive producer Caroline Dries further details Batwoman’s new look. “As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively.”

She goes on to say, “This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

The sophomore season of “Batwoman” is set to premiere on The CW in January 2021.