Jared Kushner Dragged By Twitter Over Remarks About The Black Community

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump, faced backlash online after an interview with Fox News went viral due to his controversial remarks about the Black community.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” he said, referencing Trump’s Platinum Plan. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Following the backlash, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rushed to Kushner’s aid, claiming that his words were taken out of context.

“From criminal justice reform and record HBCU funding to record low black unemployment and record high income increases, there is simply no disputing that President Trump accomplished what Democrats merely talked about,” she said in a statement.

