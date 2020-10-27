Jamie Foxx Mourns As His Younger Sister Passes Away

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx’s younger sister DeOndra Dixon.

Deondra was just 36 years old.

Foxx announced the news in an Instagram post. 

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned,” Foxx began. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…”

