Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Why She’s “Harder” on Willow Than Jaden

Considering the Red Table Talk episode was titled “Why Are Women Mean to Each Other?” the convo also touched on mean girls they’ve encountered throughout their lives, with Jada confessing that she holds grudges.

The 49-year-old explained, “I wouldn’t say I’m a mean girl, but I’ma tell you what I am, and that’s a petty bitch.” She added, “I might not do some mean things, but if you do something to me, baby, let me tell you I’ma hold onto it until the moment comes.”

For her part, Willow reflected on an experience with a mean cousin, though they’ve since “settled our differences.” Willow recalled that the cousin developed faster and had long flowing hair.

“My hair, you know, I got the Afro vibe. I was super skinny. I was like tomboy, and I would always tell her the dudes that I liked,” Willow said. “She would date him every time. And so after like three times, I was like you know what, you’re the dumb one because you keep on telling her.”

