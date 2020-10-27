Ivanka Trump Stuns In Nanushka Midi Dress As She Wishes Husband Jared Kushner A Happy Anniversary

Ivanka Trump stunned while wearing the Nanushka Parx midi shirt dress as she wished her husband, Jared Kushner a happy anniversary. The couple has been married for eleven years and celebrated their anniversary on October 26, 2020. Ivanka shared a photo slideshow featuring some of the couple’s most special moments as well as their wedding photo. Though politics can be a trying time for any couple in the spotlight, it seems that Ivanka’s and Jared’s marriage is stronger than ever. Both have active roles in President Donald Trump’s administration and have hinted on social media they have cast their vote for Ivanka’s father for reelection.

In the first photo that Ivanka included in her slideshow, she wore the Parx Midi Shirt Dress by Nanushka that retails for approximately $720. Ivanka wore the dress in the color beige and chose a pair of dark brown boots to match. Featuring dark-brown piping for detailing, the dress has a wonderful, classic feel to it and is elegant to behold. The Parx dress also has a country-western feel to it. The dress looked fabulous on the 38-year-old mother of three.

Ivanka included seven, beautiful photos in the slideshow and the couple had their love on full display in each picture.

You may see the slideshow as well as the caption Ivanka included below.

11 incredible years… with forever to go! ❤️

Happy anniversary my love!

Ivanka and Jared have been scrutinized since President Trump took office and every day they deal with their share of online attacks and bullies. Despite the attacks from their critics, the two have maintained a united front as they juggle their roles in the Trump administration with their family life.

What do you think about Ivanka’s sweet gestures and the photos that she shared of her and Jared in honor of their 11th anniversary? Do you like the Nanushka Parx dress that Ivanka wore? Are you a fan of Ivanka Trump‘s fashion and style?

