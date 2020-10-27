‘Insidious’ Director Teams Up With Netflix for New Horror Series ‘Archive 81’

WENN/FayesVision

James Wan will executive produce the eight-episode venture from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine with Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi as its stars.

–

Director James Wan has found his latest chiller with the adaptation of the supernatural horror podcast “Archive 81” for Netflix.

The filmmaker, who was behind such fright fests as “The Conjuring” and “Insidious“, will executive produce the eight episode venture from “The Boys” and “The Vampire Diaries” showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine.

The show, starring “Jurassic World: Dominion” cast member Mamoudou Athie and “Altered Carbon“‘s Dina Shihabi, focuses on an archivist, who takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994 and finds the work of a documentary filmmaker investigating a cult.

“With Archive 81, we’re hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist – while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core…,” said Sonnenshine in a statement. “I’m excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure.”

The podcast that inspired the series was created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell, who will also produce the small screen effort.

“Archieve 81” is one of James’ projects that he developed. Alongside Gary Dauberman, James brought “Salem’s Lot“, his first feature film adaptation of the 1975 novel to the big screen.

Wan produced the movie for New Line through his Atomic Monster company. Dauberman, who has collaborated with Wan in previous hit horror movies, wrote the script in addition to serving as executive producer. Roy Lee and Mark Wolper also produced with Wan.

One of King’s earliest novels, ” ‘Salem’s Lot” follows Ben Mears, an author who returns to his hometown of ‘Salem’s Lot, Maine. He plans to write a book about an old, abandoned mansion, Marsten House, that was the sight of a grisly murder decades ago, but he later finds out that the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe.