Iggy Azalea Walks Back On ‘Raising My Son Alone’ Comments

Several days ago, Iggy Azalea announced that she was officially single and that she was raising her son “alone.”

“You lost a real 1,” she wrote in a post last week. “People take loyalty for granted & That’s why I’d rather be alone,” she continued. “One thing I’ll never understand how liars live with themselves. That sh*t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

After much speculation, Iggy confirmed: “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she wrote.

But Iggy now says that is not the case:

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” she wrote.

“Onyx is loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”