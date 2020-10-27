Iggy Azalea Walks Back On ‘Raising My Son Alone’ Comments

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Several days ago, Iggy Azalea announced that she was officially single and that she was raising her son “alone.”

 “You lost a real 1,” she wrote in a post last week. “People take loyalty for granted & That’s why I’d rather be alone,” she continued. “One thing I’ll never understand how liars live with themselves. That sh*t don’t eat y’all up inside?” 

After much speculation, Iggy confirmed: “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she wrote.

