Iggy Azalea Clarifies Her ‘I’m Raising My Son Alone’ Comment

Over the weekend, Iggy Azalea spilled a whole lotta tea on herself and now she seems to be hitting that backspace.

Iggy initially subbed her baby daddy Playboi Carti on her IG story, implying that the two had split up.

“You lost a real 1!!!” Iggy wrote. “People take loyalty for granted and that’s why I’d rather be alone,” she said in another post.

She took things a step further and made sure to let people know that she and Carti were THROUGH through.

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

Then she surprised fans amid the breakup drama by sharing the first pics of their son Onyx without his face covered.

Fast forward to Monday night, and it appears Iggy wanted to get a few more things off her chest.

Apparently she realized her comments blasting Playboi Carti made it seem as if he was not going to have an active role in their son’s life.

She took to her IG story once again to clarify her words and clear the air despite what may have been implied by her words.

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my (son’s) father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” Iggy explained in her post. “Onyx is so loved by his dad and always had both parents in his life from day 1.”

