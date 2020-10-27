Instagram

Explaining why she doesn’t want to circumcise her son with Biniyam Shibre, the reality TV star says, ‘I don’t want him to hate me when he’s older because he thinks that I mutilated him or something.’

Ariela Weinberg had second thoughts in regards to her son’s circumcision. Although she and her partner Biniyam Shibre had previously agreed to circumcise their newborn Aviel Biniyam, the “90 Day Fiance” star in the end made the call to abort the procedure, reasoning that she did not “feel good about it.”

The Sunday, October 25 episode of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” saw the TV personality putting a stop to her son’s circumcision much to the disappointment of her partner. In a confessional, she explained her move, “I don’t want him to hate me when he’s older because he thinks that I mutilated him or something. I don’t feel good about it.”

“I don’t know, I knew he was always going to be circumcised, but I feel like I’m taking away a choice for him in his life,” the 28-year-old mother additionally shared her thought on her last-minute decision against the procedure. “This is his body. He should be able to decide what he wants to do with it.”

Though so, Ariela acknowledged that her beau and her family might not be pleased with what she had done. “I know that there’s no way Biniyam would not let me do this and certain people in my family would not agree with that, so I feel a lot of pressure to do it as well,” she admitted.

In the episode, Ariela’s partner Biniyam initially tried to convince the new mother that circumcision would be “good” for their baby boy. “It is good for him, for [the] baby now, if you cut him,” the Ethiopian native argued. “He doesn’t feel, like, too much.”

Learning that Ariele stood firm with her decision, Biniyam relented and said, “Do whatever you want.” After she left the hospital with their baby, the 29-year-old expressed his irritation over his partner’s choice. In his confessional, he stated, “This is how it’s done, so I don’t know why she is stressed.”





Ariele and Biniyam welcomed Aviel in December 2019. While the baby is the TV personality’s first child, he is her boyfriend’s second child. Biniyam is also a father to a son named Simon, whom he shared with ex-wife Bria.