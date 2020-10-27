‘Hyperinflation’ DeFi coins hit the hardest in crash: Report By Cointelegraph

‘Hyperinflation’ DeFi coins hit the hardest in crash: Report
Many high inflation decentralized finance tokens are still correcting despite Bitcoin’s push to new yearly highs.
Research by IntoTheBlock suggests that DeFi token prices and protocol metrics have diverged significantly since September. Total value locked has dropped around $1 billion over the past few days but remains near its all-time highs.
