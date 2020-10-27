Hugh Grant’s Idea for ‘Notting Hill’ Sequel Will Ruin the Happy Ending

Polygram Filmed Entertainment

The actor, best known for his roles in 1990s-2000s romantic comedies, says he’s willing to do a sequel of the 1999 movie to prove that happy endings are a ‘terrible lie.’

Hugh Grant isn’t buying his character’s picture-perfect marriage in “Notting Hill”. Having starred in a number of romantic comedies from 1990s until 2000s, the actor believes that the happy ending in the 1999 film is not really the end for the fictional couple played by him and Julia Roberts.

In a Q&A session for his new miniseries “The Undoing“, the 60-year-old revealed what it would take for him to star in a follow-up to the classic movie. “I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended,” he said. “Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending.”

Sharing his idea for the supposed sequel, the British actor continued with a laugh, “I’d like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that’s ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred forever.” He added, “I’d love to do that film.”

In “Notting Hill”, a chance encounter between William Thacker (Grant), a book store owner in Notting Hill, London, and Hollywood actress Anna Scott (Roberts) leads to an unlikely romance between the two. Complications due to her fame and her unresolved relationship tear them apart, before he makes one last attempt to profess his love for her in public. The pair end up happily married with a baby on the way.

Grant is also known for his lead roles in romantic comedies such as “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, “Two Weeks Notice”, “Love Actually” and “Music and Lyrics“. In 2019, during The Hollywood Reporter’s drama actor roundtable, he was asked whether he had an “inferiority complex” from always starring in romantic comedies.

“Well, yes, but less now because I’ve gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore,” he admitted, poking fun at himself, “so now I’ve done other things, and I’ve got marginally less self-hatred.”