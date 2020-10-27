How Emma Roberts Found Her King in Garrett Hedlund

So much so that by August 2019, mere months after the source told E! News that Roberts was going to see “how things pan out” with Hedlund, the two had gone holding-hands-walking-down-a-Los-Angeles-street public, a sure sign the actress was feeling pretty confident in her choice. “Emma is not one to rush things,” said the source, adding that she “really likes Garrett.”

And, much like that ubiquitous Kylie Jenner meme, next thing she knew she was pregnant. “I was convinced I was having a girl to a point where I said to my boyfriend, I was like, ‘If it’s a boy, you can name it,'” she confessed to Jimmy Kimmel during her recent appearance. “Meanwhile being like, ‘It’s a girl. So, who cares? Like, now I get to name it.’ When we found out, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, so you said I get to name him.’ And I was like, ‘I did say that, didn’t I? It’s so funny that I said that.'”

Fortunately Hedlund proved more than up to the challenge. Despite Roberts handing over what she called a whole “scroll of names,” he went off-script and “came up with a winner that was really good,” she continued. “All of mine got vetoed for various reasons, which I was very upset about.”