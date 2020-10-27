How an Afghan Political Crisis Derailed Payments to War Victims

Before the election, the opposition candidate, Abdullah Abdullah, had served as the government’s chief executive, and his office had handled the death payments since 2014. But the office was dissolved after the election. When Mr. Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani settled their monthslong political dispute with a new power-sharing deal, the death claims were transferred to the president’s administrative office.

But the administrative office has too few staff members to process the claims, leaving the system locked up, said a government official in Kabul with direct knowledge of the issue. The official’s assertion was supported in background interviews with other officials.

The need has seldom been greater. At least 2,100 Afghan civilians have been killed and 3,800 were wounded in the first nine months of 2020, according to U.N. report released on Tuesday. Violence has remained nearly as intense as it was last year despite the new peace talks in Qatar. From 2016 to 2019, the government paid roughly $4 million to families of the killed and wounded, but the officials said that nothing has been paid out since then, despite thousands of casualties.

“Our interviews with victims and their families reveal the near complete failure of parties to the conflict to acknowledge harm caused, nor even to make contact with them following an incident,” said Fiona Frazer, the U.N.’s human rights chief in Afghanistan.

Durani Jawed Waziri, a spokeswoman for Mr. Ghani who in recent days was promoted to the country’s National Security Council, disputed that the system is paralyzed. “The process of the cash assistance program to the victims has not stopped and the program is now implemented by the Administrative Office of the President,” Ms. Waziri said last month.

The payments, however, have still not gone through, according to interviews with other government officials in Kabul and in more than a dozen other provinces, and with families still awaiting aid.