Hearing begins for contentious coal mining project in Alberta

Riversdale has been doing preliminary development work on the Grassy Mountain Coal Project since 2013. Located half on crown and provincial land, and half on private lands, it would create a 1,500-hectare open pit mine that would require mountaintop removal.

About 25 per cent of the project land was already mined, but abandoned in the 1960s, according to the company. The $800-million project would produce 4.5 million tonnes of steelmaking coal per year for 23 years.

Houston, of Riversdale, testified the company aims to start construction in the second half of 2021, so it can begin producing and shipping coal by 2023. The project would provide about 500 jobs during its two-year construction phase, and about 400 jobs once the mine is operational.

The company also estimates that the mine, over its 23-year life, would produce $35 million in municipal taxes, plus $1.7 billion in royalties and taxes to other levels of government.

But that’s assuming steelmaking coal prices hold steady.

Teck Resources, which produces steelmaking coal in British Columbia’s Elk Valley, just on the other side of the mountains, has faced consistent problems with its steelmaking coal operations.

This week, it reported a 35 per cent decline in the average realized price for steelmaking coal from the same three month period last year — from $206 per tonne to $135 per tonne.

But it has also faced environmental problems and the company has said that in 2018, Canadian federal prosecutors informed it that it may face charges under the Fisheries Act for the discharge of selenium and calcite into nearby watersheds.