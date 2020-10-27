Congrats to the happy couple!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!
On Tuesday morning, the pair shared a sweet pic to social media to announce the happy news.
The couple started dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice, on which they’re both currently coaches.
Gwen recently confessed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that, despite his success and fame in the country music genre, she didn’t know who Blake was until they started working together.
But ever since they started dating, they haven’t been shy about sharing their happiness with the world.
Most recently, they won a CMT Music Award for their song “Nobody But You.”
The couple that wins together stays together. Congrats on this happy, happy news! 💍
