Grant Advance Solutions Tackling the Covid-19 World of Charitable Giving

Guy McPherson, Co-founder and CEO of Grant Advance Solutions, stated “Our company has been delivering technology innovation to charities like the Grand Forks Library for the past 6 years; but, when Covid-19 hit Canada, we realized the solutions we provide are even more important for non-profits to capitalize on to see them through this global pandemic.” The non-profit funding deficit could close permanently many charities in Canada. “Grant funding is an important bridge for non-profits to get through this pandemic, but they need help finding and accessing those funds and our company has the passion and the technology that will help them access the much needed funding,” added Mr. McPherson.

You can read additional reviews on their website at https://grantadvance.com/about-us/testimonials/ or explore in detail their fundraising resources at https://grantadvance.com/features/

About Grant Advance Solutions Inc.

Grant Advance Solutions is a British Columbia-based software company that partners with non-profit societies across Canada. It specializes in working with all non-profits, regardless of size, to simplify and accelerate grant writing and funding research through easy-to-use search engines, management tools, and its signature grant writing feature.

Contacts

Guy McPherson, Co-founder/CEO

Office: (855) 379-3886

Fax: (778) 398-2221

[email protected]

