Google Pay is currently not working for some users

Reports are coming in that indicate some users are having issues with Google Pay.
Some users have noted that they’re receiving an error with a red exclamation mark with a message that reads, “That didn’t work.”
At first, these issues affected those with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Google Pixel 5, but this seems to be a similar issue that OnePlus 8 users had earlier this year. Furthermore, there also reports of this affecting Pixel 4 users as well.
Google Pay will allow users to sign in and register their cards, but it seems that the tap-to-pay functionality isn’t working.
It seems likely that this is a Google Pay-related issue and not an NFC concern considering all these different phones from various OEMs. It’s also a possibility that this could be a bank-related concern.
Currently, there doesn’t seem to be a fix for the concern at this moment.
I’m using the Pixel 5 as my daily driver and primarily use Google Pay to make purchases, and I have not experienced this issue. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.
Source: Android Police