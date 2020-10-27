Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 1.01% By .com

© . Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 1.01%



.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 1.01% to hit a new 3-months low, while the index declined 0.19%, and the index climbed 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 3.22% or 2.98 points to trade at 95.58 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 2.98% or 3.90 points to end at 134.78 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 1.64% or 0.545 points to 33.685 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.60% or 5.80 points to trade at 155.20 at the close. Continental AG O.N. (DE:) declined 2.88% or 2.82 points to end at 95.22 and Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:) was down 2.81% or 4.51 points to 156.11.

The top performers on the MDAX were Brenntag AG (DE:) which rose 6.15% to 57.260, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was up 4.90% to settle at 48.78 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which gained 3.25% to close at 42.545.

The worst performers were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which was down 6.99% to 10.1750 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 6.05% to settle at 4.175 and Rheinmetall AG (DE:) which was down 6.34% to 65.560 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 3.25% to 42.545, CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.94% to settle at 75.200 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 2.43% to close at 105.500.

The worst performers were Drillisch AG (DE:) which was down 3.20% to 18.155 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 3.02% to settle at 30.850 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.93% to 162.40 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 441 to 218 and 25 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.98% or 3.90 to 134.78. Shares in Brenntag AG (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.15% or 3.320 to 57.260.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.36% to 34.81 a new 3-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.32% or 6.05 to $1911.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 2.41% or 0.93 to hit $39.49 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 2.03% or 0.83 to trade at $41.64 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.23% to 1.1835, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.9056.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.27% at 92.793.