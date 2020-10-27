Gary Ablett jr, Parfitt played through AFL grand final with fractures

While it may not make up for the fact the Cats lost the AFL grand final, it can be revealed club great Gary Ablett played the decider with a crack in his shoulder while teammate, Brandan Parfitt, played most of the match with a broken thumb.

Sources told The Age scans showed a break in Ablett’s shoulder following a tackle by Tigers’ Trent Cotchin in the game’s opening minutes.

The now-retired Ablett will more than likely face surgery.

Ablett returned to the field but was clearly impacted by the injury while Parfitt also soldiered on after sustaining an injury to his hand in the first quarter.

Gary Ablett of the Cats is injured during the 2020 AFL Grand Final match (Getty)

He also returned to the field and didn’t have an impact on the game with just seven disposals.

Club officials said the injury was confirmed after the match.

He is reportedly set to go under the knife this week but the surgery won’t affect his preparation for the 2021 season.

There were several casualties on both sides during the grand final with the Tigers also losing Nick Vlastuin to concussion early while Bachar Houli played through the match with a torn calf.