Gal Gadot Calls End to Teenage Marriage With Selfie for Vow for Girls Campaign

Instagram

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star was nominated by Robin Wright to spread the word about the cause, which was launched by the brains behind The Vow to End Child Marriage campaign.

–

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot has joined a new campaign launched to fight for girls forced to wed as teenagers.

The Israeli actress has shared a selfie online to commemorate the #vowforgirls initiative, while asking her 44 million followers on Instagram to recognise an ongoing global crisis.

Gadot was nominated to spread the word about the cause, launched by the brains behind The Vow to End Child Marriage campaign, by Robin Wright Penn and wrote: “Thank you @robinwright for nominating me and shedding light on this important cause and this organization @vowforgirls. It’s 2020 and millions of young girls are still being forced into teenage marriages across the world – this needs to stop!”.

“Girls in this era must have the right to choose who and when they marry, they must have the freedom to choose their own path. With all the love and support, I #vowforgirls.”

<br />

Wright posted a selfie last week (ends October 23) and urged fans and followers to help her halt the “12 million child marriages that happen every year”.

<br />

Kendall Jenner and Lexi Wood have also added a selfie to promote the initiative.

Gadot has been vocal about several causes. Prior to this, the actress shared a video featuring her and her famous friends singing “Imagine” from their house to send love to people amid COVID-19 quarantine. However, the video received backlash as the celebrities performed from their beach houses and mega-million retreats while real people were coping with anxiety and fear in apartments, flats and trailers.

Defending herself, Gadot said, “Sometimes it can get me in trouble. There is something that I’ve learned to say, which is, ‘I don’t disagree with you, but…’ – so basically I’m disagreeing with you. I adapted. I just came to the conclusion, ‘I do me, you do you. I’d rather have you not liking me at this moment than not saying my truth.’ ”