Jon Stewart left US talk show scene in 2015, but is now set to make a triumphant comeback with a new current affairs series exclusive to Apple TV+. Via Hollywood Reporter, Apple and Stewart today announced a multi-year deal covering the series and future projects.

Each hour-long episode will focus on a single news topic. Hollywood Reporter says Stewart will also likely host a companion podcast.

