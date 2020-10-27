Foles to remain starter, Nagy to keep calling plays

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn’t yet making any massive changes to his offense following a lackluster performance during a “Monday Night Football” loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN, Nagy confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that he’s keeping Nick Foles as his starting quarterback and won’t relinquish offensive play-calling duties.

“I look at all [the possibility of someone else calling plays],” Nagy said. “The very first thing I look at is that. I talk to our coaches and we talk through that whole process. I’m really honestly not opposed to, there’s no opposition from me if we feel like that’s what the issue is. And so we look at that. Right now, where we’re at, that’s not where we think it’s at.”

Foles replaced former first-round draft selection Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3, and the one-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player completed 28-of-40 passes for 261 yards with two interceptions in the 24-10 defeat to the Rams. In total, Foles has completed 64.1% of his attempts with 1,139 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Trubisky has completed 59.3% of his throws for 560 yards, six touchdowns and three picks.

Nagy brushed off the notion that Trubisky could get a look for this Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

“Yeah, no,” Nagy explained. “I think you can look at that a bunch of different ways. When you say that in regards to a mobile quarterback, I’m not so sure that that’s the answer with that, with what we’re talking about, with the drop-back of a quarterback and the offensive tackle situation. We have a lot of confidence and I have a lot of confidence in Nick right now. “Again, this is a process for us to work through, and it’s not just one person. It’s really not. And I know from yesterday, decision-making wise and where he’s at, I thought he did a good job. I thought he made some good throws. He missed a couple as well, but again, it’s a team sport, so there’s some other reasons for that as well. Just keep rolling through that and working through it.”

Per ESPN stats, Foles is currently 27th among 31 eligible players in QBR (46.2).