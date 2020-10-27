FanDuel Picks Week 8: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

The Chiefs will be very popular as NFL DFS plays in Week 8 against the Jets, and while our FanDuel cash lineup advice isn’t devoid of Chiefs, we’re looking elsewhere for our primary stack with Aaron Rodgers and his trusty sidekick, Davante Adams.
Somehow, Josh Allen and our Bills brigade let us down against the Jets last week. If only we’d taken Cole Beasley from our GPP lineup and had him in cash games, too. Oh, well. We’re right back at it this week, counting on a future Hall-of-Famer to lead us back to a payday.
This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.
The Vikings are tied for 31st in the NFL with three interceptions. While their secondary hasn’t gotten torched as much of late, they don’t make many plays on the football, and Rodgers is one of football’s most accurate quarterbacks. If Minnesota just plays conservatively to try and limit Rodgers, he’ll take what the Vikings give him all day long en route to a huge day.
Monitor Hyde’s hamstring issue, but assuming he plays, he should get a full starter’s workload with Chris Carson “week-to-week.” Hyde is far from his peak, but he’s still a good enough rusher to benefit from the attention Russell Wilson and Seattle’s WRs will be given by the 49ers. At this price, we’ll take it.
Hasty looked like a powerful runner the past two weeks, played more than Jerick McKinnon last week, and now is looking at a bigger role because Jeff Wilson Jr. )ankle) is hurt, too. Assuming Hasty can avoid the injury bug that’s hit San Francisco hard, he’ll have a good shot of outperforming this price.
We have to partner Rodgers with his top receiver, no matter the format. Adams is far and away the leading target-getter in this offense, and he just caught 13-of-16 passes a week ago. Minnesota has no one who can come close to slowing Adams down.
If the Chiefs have their way with the Jets, Hill likely will have one or two explosive plays that lead to a lot of fantasy points. In cash games this week, it will be tough to have a good lineup without at least one of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Hill (assuming Kansas City performs as expected). We’ll take Hill from that trio.
Allen likely won’t be a super popular play this week because the Broncos have had a solid pass defense so far, but Allen is also a consistent performer who Justin Herbert has come to rely on. He’s had double-digit targets in four of his past five games, and that will likely happen again this week as the Chargers’ backfield struggles to be productive and healthy.
The Saints have allowed the second-most FD points per game this season to tight ends. Graham has seen at least five targets in four consecutive weeks, as Nick Foles seems to rely on him even outside the red zone. With the Bears likely throwing a lot to keep up in this one, Graham should again see solid volume with a decent chance at a touchdown.
Well, it seems like it’s time for Landry to step up. Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is out for the season, and Baker Mayfield is actually looking good. All that’s left is for Landry to take advantage of one of the worst pass defenses in football in a home game that should keep Cleveland’s momentum going. Landry’s six targets from last week should only rise, at least a little bit, too.
There’s not a ton of reason to fade the chalk defense in cash games this week. The Jets are really, simply awful. The Chiefs have also been one of football’s better defenses in general, so it’s a matchup made for fantasy points.