Family ‘deeply grieving’ after teen charged with murder

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old to death at a skate park in Canberra’s south.

Police allege a number of teens made threats to each other online before agreeing to meet for a fight at the Weston Skate Park late last month.

Investigators claim a large number of people gathered at the skate park and the 16-year-old stabbed the 18-year-old man multiple times.

The man died at the scene and another 16-year-old was injured and taken to hospital.

The boy was charged with murder and affray, appearing in the ACT Children’s Court by videolink from the Bimberi Youth Justice Centre today.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, ACT Policing Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said the incident was a tragedy for all involved.

“We’ve got a family that’s deeply grieving the loss of their son and we’ve got another family that will be potentially facing life-long consequences for what happened that evening,” Det. Supt Moller said.

“Reach out to a trusted adult, a school councillor, your parents or police to talk to them about your engagement online, especially talk to them if you’re having problems with this type of threatening behaviour.

“Cyber crime and cyber bullying can quickly intensify and feel deeply personal.

“It can be really hard, but try not to respond. Put the phone down and talk to somebody.”

Det. Supt Moller didn’t rule out making more arrests or laying further charges.

“They’ll be serious charges, and that’s part of the ongoing complexity of this investigation,” he said.