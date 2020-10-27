Facebook Canada partners with Kids Help Phone to offer support via Messenger

Facebook Canada is collaborating with Kids Help Phone to offer mental health and well-being support through Messenger.
Starting today, both young people and adults can reach out for 24/7 support using Facebook Messenger by visiting the ‘Crisis Text Line‘ powered by the Kids Help Phone Facebook page or via the Messenger app.
Facebook has also partnered with Kids Help Phone to launch an Instagram guide to provide young people with advice on how to cope with mental health and well-being issues.
“Collaborating with internationally recognized mental health partners, like Kids Help Phone, we’re working to help Canadians easily access well-being support and resources through our platforms,” said Jessica Smith, Facebook Canada’s public policy associate manager, in an emailed statement.
Facebook says that is is continuously working to address potentially harmful content, and that it has strict rules against graphic self-harm content, and that it works closely with suicide prevention experts.