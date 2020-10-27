ExGen Announces 10 for 1 Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX Venture”) acceptance, ExGen intends to complete a consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its common shares (“Common Shares”) on the basis of 10 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for 1 post-Consolidation Common Share. The record date for the Consolidation will be set subsequent to the regulatory approvals for the Consolidation being ‎obtained. ExGen will issue a further news ‎release confirming the record date and the effective date for the Consolidation.‎

Once implemented, the Consolidation will not change ExGen’s authorized share capital and each ‎shareholder will hold the same percentage of Common Shares outstanding immediately after the ‎Consolidation as such shareholder held immediately prior to the Consolidation. However, the exercise price and number of ‎Common Shares of ExGen issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants, and options, if any, will be ‎proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the Consolidation in accordance with the terms ‎of such securities.‎

ExGen, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

