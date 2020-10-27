European stocks struggle as miners lead declines By

© . The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt



() – European stocks slipped on Tuesday after sharp declines in the previous session, as weakness in miners and automakers offset upbeat results from UK blue-chip companies HSBC and BP (NYSE:).

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () slipped 0.1% by 0820 GMT after closing at a one-month low on Monday, while the German DAX () was down 0.2% after hitting a four-month low.

UK’s FTSE 100 () was boosted by a 5.6% jump in Europe’s biggest bank HSBC (L:) after the lender signalled a pandemic-induced overhaul of its business model, accelerating plans to shrink in size and slash costs.

BP (L:) rose 1.6% as it swung back to a small profit in the third quarter.

Among euro zone companies, French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini (PA:) jumped 5.7% after it confirmed its full-year targets.

But miners () and automakers () fell more than 1%, dragging markets lower. Data showed profits at China’s industrial firms rose at a slower pace in September, hurt by factory-gate deflation and rising raw materials costs.