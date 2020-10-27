eu: Iliad wins EU antitrust okay for $4 billion Polish telecoms deal – Latest News

French telecoms operator Iliad on Tuesday won EU antitrust clearance for its 3.5-billion-euro ($4.14 billion)acquisition of Polish mobile group Play as it stepped up its overseas expansion. The European Commission’s decision published on its website confirmed a Reuters story on Oct. 14.

Iliad, Europe’s sixth-largest mobile operator, is controlled by French tycoon Xavier Niel and is present in Ireland and Italy.

Polish No. 1 mobile operator Play competes against Orange Polska, Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile and Polkomtel, a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat.

