Eric Gordon doesn’t think Rockets will rebuild

The Houston Rockets parted ways with both their head coach and general manager after another disappointing playoff exit, leading some to wonder if the team was headed towards a rebuild. But Eric Gordon said he does not expect the team to be blown up any time soon.

“I don’t think they’re gonna really rebuild this team,” Gordon said on the Ashley Nevel Show. “This team is good. I don’t care what a lot of people say.”

Gordon’s words should hold some weight, as he is not just some random guy sitting on the end of the bench for the Rockets. He’s been in Houston for the last four years and is arguably their third-best offensive player behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Still, it’s hard not to imagine that the Rockets may look at what they have now and conclude that it just isn’t good enough to contend in a Western Conference that is gearing up to be absolutely loaded next season. And with the Rockets reportedly considering a full “cultural reset” after Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey skipped town, it doesn’t seem that far-fetched that the team may consider trading everyone not named Harden (and there are even those who believe Harden could be tradeable, though that seems incredibly unlikely).

Whatever Houston decides to do, they will need to have an aggressive strategy in order to make moves happen, as free agency is expected to be much shorter than most years due to the season reportedly starting in late December.