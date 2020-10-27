Emma Roberts Credits Pregnancy for Distracting Her From Gloomy 2020

Instagram

The ‘Scream Queens’ actress hopes the baby’s birth will become a beautiful end to the gloomy year amid the never-ending coronavirus pandemic and heated political climate.

Actress Emma Roberts is glad her pregnancy has become a distraction from the doom and gloom of 2020 as she prepares to become a first-time mum.

The “Scream Queens” star and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, are expecting a baby boy together, and focusing on their journey to parenthood has given the couple something to celebrate as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis.

“I feel so lucky that I’ve had something so beautiful to look forward to in the midst of such a hard and difficult year for everybody, so I feel very lucky that I get to meet my baby boy at the end of the year,” Roberts told U.S. breakfast show “Today“.

Although her due date is fast approaching, the actress has been keeping busy promoting her new Netflix romantic comedy “Holidate“, while also using her love of books to build up her resume as a producer, adapting lesbian vampire drama “First Kill” into an upcoming TV series for her Belletrist Productions company.

Discussing the new TV project, she smiled, “It’s my dream come true, because… I always read the book before I see the movie or watch the show, and my dream is to really make a movie or a show that’s as good as the book, as a book lover, and our first show that is announced is First Kill on Netflix.”

“I’m so obsessed with it – I selfishly wanna make it just so that I can watch it. It’s based on a short story by Victoria Schwab and it’s vampires, and we’re calling it a Juliette and Juliette love story, instead of Romeo and Juliet, so it’s gonna be really fun.”