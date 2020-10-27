Eaton Cummins Endurant HD™ Transmission Now Available at All Major Truck Manufacturers

Article content

GALESBURG, Mich. — Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has announced its Endurant HD™ 12-speed automated transmission—the lightest, most efficient 1,850 lb.-ft.-capable heavy-duty transmission on the market—is now available at all major North American truck manufacturers, including International, Freightliner, Volvo, Peterbilt and Kenworth.

The Endurant HD offers a number of advantages over competitive heavy-duty automated transmissions, including an industry-exclusive transmission fluid pressure sensor, the longest maintenance interval, and the best overall ratio coverage for low-speed maneuverability and downspeeding.

“We work closely with our engine partners to deliver tailored solutions that meet their customers’ needs,” said Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. “In every case, the powertrain—the engine and transmission—is highly efficient and provides a low cost-of-ownership experience for the fleet.”