Drake’s Mac ‘N’ Cheese With Raisins Is So Gross

I deeply regret this decision.

In case you missed it, Drake celebrated his 34th birthday over the weekend.


According to a tweet going around, the singer treated his guests to a lavish dinner which included – wait for it – mac ‘n’ cheese with raisins.

Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac &amp; cheese lands on the birthday menu. 😭

Yes, you read that right. WITH FREAKING RAISINS.


The menu says it came with sun-dried tomatoes, capers, and parsley, too. But all I can think about are those damn raisins. Why are you ruining a good thing, Drake?!

As you can imagine, Twitter had something to say about that:

Drake is eating Mac and cheese with sun dried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich

hot take: the Drake/Meek beef actually happened after Drake served Meek a plate of macaroni and raisins with velveeta cheese

After my initial disgust, I decided to give Drake’s recipe a shot. Maybe he’s secretly a culinary genius who’s onto something here. Who knows? Not me!

So I decided to try it and bought the ingredients for this questionable combo.

When my mac ‘n’ cheese was done, I was very reluctant to ruin it with it the raisins. Once I did, it looked fucking gross.

But I persevered and tried the stuff anyway!

And let me tell you, people: It was NOT GOOD.

It was honestly the most disgusting thing I’ve eaten in a long ass time.


Ugh, I can’t believe I let Drake trick me into this!!!

So now, I can 1000% agree with everyone online: Drake, this food is trash, and I can’t believe you served it at your birthday party.

What do you think about mac ‘n’ cheese with raisins? LMK in the comments below!

