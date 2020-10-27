Drake’s Mac ‘N’ Cheese With Raisins Is So Gross

I deeply regret this decision.
In case you missed it, Drake celebrated his 34th birthday over the weekend.
According to a tweet going around, the singer treated his guests to a lavish dinner which included – wait for it – mac ‘n’ cheese with raisins.
Yes, you read that right. WITH FREAKING RAISINS.
As you can imagine, Twitter had something to say about that:
After my initial disgust, I decided to give Drake’s recipe a shot. Maybe he’s secretly a culinary genius who’s onto something here. Who knows? Not me!
So I decided to try it and bought the ingredients for this questionable combo.
When my mac ‘n’ cheese was done, I was very reluctant to ruin it with it the raisins. Once I did, it looked fucking gross.
But I persevered and tried the stuff anyway!
And let me tell you, people: It was NOT GOOD.
It was honestly the most disgusting thing I’ve eaten in a long ass time.
So now, I can 1000% agree with everyone online: Drake, this food is trash, and I can’t believe you served it at your birthday party.
What do you think about mac ‘n’ cheese with raisins? LMK in the comments below!
