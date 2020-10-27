DraftKings Picks Week 8: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

The Week 8 NFL slate is going to be a fun one for DFS players. There are a ton of great values that have been created by the plethora of injuries across the league. In particular, there are some bottom-dollar receivers that could end up having big days, and per usual, the low-budget quarterbacks have upside, as well. Our Week 8 DraftKings tournament lineup will target these value plays at QB and WR along with some other lower-cost sleepers to land two of the highest-paid players on the slate.
The main reason we were able to land two high-cost players was spending down at QB. Doing that is always a good strategy, and this week, our starting QB is the third-lowest priced starter on the slate. Mining for that value allowed us to get great players at RB, which is crucial to improving the floor of any quality GPP lineup.
It was also important for us to target some of the weaker defenses and higher-scoring matchups. We went after the Vikings and Seahawks, two teams that have struggled against receivers, and also ended up with plenty of shares in the Raiders-Browns game since that one should be an offensive battle. Stacks at QB-WR and RB-D/ST help to give this lineup plenty of upside, and this lineup should have a good chance to get above the cash line in tournament play.
This lineup is for Week 8 DraftKings main slate tournaments.
Carr is one of the lowest-priced starting quarterbacks on the slate, but his upside in this matchup is undeniable. The Browns give up the seventh-most DraftKings points per game (DKPPG) to QBs at a mark of 24.1, and they’re fresh off allowing Joe Burrow to throw for over 400 yards. Carr has been a steady producer this season, logging at least 20.3 DK points in four of his past five games. He also doesn’t turn the ball over, so he should have a good chance to efficiently move the ball down the field against a Cleveland defense that allows 31.6 points per game this season, fourth most in the NFL. Spending down for Carr lets us save money and spend up at other positions to give our lineup a really high ceiling.
For yet another week, we’re trusting Alvin Kamara even though he’s the highest-priced RB on this slate. Kamara has yet to log fewer than 19.9 DK points in a single game, and while he has slowed down a bit after a torrid start, the ceiling remains for him to eclipse the 40-point mark if he’s at his best. The Bears might look like a tough matchup on paper, but they have allowed six TDs to RBs this season and the Rams ran well against them on Monday Night Football. That will give Kamara a chance to reach the end zone, so we’ll take a chance on his high-floor, high-ceiling combination in a matchup that could drive down ownership.
The Raiders are one of just five teams to allow total TDs to RBs this season, but the big draw with Hunt here is his ability to catch passes. The Raiders have allowed a 380 receiving yards to RBs this season, tied for second most in the NFL, and with Odell Beckham Jr. (torn ACL) out for the season, Hunt may see some more work as a pass-catcherin this matchup. Hunt has only failed to log double-digit DK points once this year, and that came against the Steelers. He will have a chance to put up his best game of the year if he can take advantage of one of the Raiders’ biggest defensive weaknesses.
Not only do we have the top-priced RB on this slate, we also have the top WR. Adams has been a bit hit-or-miss in this season, as he has two outings with fewer than 12.2 DK points and two with 44.6 or more. That said, one of Adams’ massive outings came against the Minnesota team he is facing in Week 8. Adams should continue to rack up catches and will have a chance to make some big plays as Aaron Rodgers continues to show the Packers that they had no reason to spend a first-round pick on a future QB replacement for him.
And here’s where we start spending down again. Since we have Carr at QB, we wanted to stack him with one of his top receivers. Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs may have more upside as deep threats, but at this price, Renfrow is a potential DK steal. Renfrow has been a reliable target for Carr and saw six targets against the Bucs last week, catching four for 42 yards. He is averaging 9.2 DKPPG this year, and if he can reach that number or exceed it, he will be well worth it. Renfrow had a 20-plus-point game earlier in the year against the Patriots, so he is capable of popping off as a PPR machine.
Another sub-$4K receiver? You bet! Bourne’s recent performance against the Patriots might not inspire much confidence, but it’s notable that he was the only receiver not named Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel to see a target. Now, with Samuel (hamstring) sidelined, Bourne may go back to being the 49ers’ No. 2 receiver. When Samuel was out to start the season, Bourne saw 5.3 targets per game. Given that target upside and the fact that he has 10 TDs over his last 39 games played, Bourne is a great low-cost flier to take on in a matchup against a Seahawks defense that gives up far and away the most DK points to WRs (64.3 per game, next closest is 50).
Smith has just one reception in each of his past two games, and that has caused his price to drop to just $4,100. That could make him a steal. Smith’s dip in production is directly related to an injury he suffered against the Texans. He fought through it against the Steelers, but he couldn’t do much in a tough matchup. With an extra week to heal, Smith should be in better shape and could break out with a big performance once again. Helping his cause is the Bengals’ poor TE defense, which has allowed 480 yards to the position (second most in the NFL) and is fresh off allowing Harrison Bryant and David Njoku to score three times against them.
We’re taking a chance here with Bell as our flex option, but this could work out well. This is a big-time revenge game for Bell, and the Chiefs will surely want to get him more opportunities,if only to appease their newest acquisition. He should know exactly how to attack the Jets’ discombobulated defense and rack up yardage against them. The Jets allow the seventh-most DKPPG to RBs (28.1) so even if Bell is splitting carries with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, there will be plenty of scoring opportunities to go round for Kansas City’s RBs.
The Chiefs have had two outings with 20-plusDK points on the year, and one of them came last week against Denver. They have allowed 20 points or fewer in all but one game this season, and they should have no trouble dominating the Jets’ hapless offense, which stalled out after 10 points against the Bills last week. We’ll grab the Chiefs at this reasonable price and stack them with Le’Veon Bell in what could end up being a high-scoring duo from that game.