Did Dua Lipa Predict Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Engagement?

Blake previously shared that he and Gwen bonded over their shared experience of recovering from heartbreak in the spotlight. In an interview with Billboard, Shelton expressed, “Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?”

Eventually, Blake met Gwen’s three boys Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale, who she welcomed during her previous marriage to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale.

Blake recently said in a Today interview that becoming a father figure to the boys was a “lot of responsibility,” explaining, “That’s a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me as Carson [Daly] can tell you, Hoda.”

But the coronavirus pandemic offered the family to grow even closer, which Gwen documented on her Instagram.