Deals: AirPods Pro Hit $199.99 at Amazon and B,amp;H Photo ($50 Off)

Both Amazon and B,amp;H Photo are now offering the AirPods Pro for $199.99, down from $249.00. This $50 discount remains the best price that we’ve ever tracked for a new pair of AirPods Pro.

At B,amp;H Photo, the AirPods Pro are available for $199.99 through Friday, October 30 at 11:59 PM ET. It’s unclear how long Amazon’s sale will last, but Prime members can expect the typical free two-day shipping.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. Additionally, our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

