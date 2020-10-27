Cross platform chat: How to enable cross-platform chat and manage privacy on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook recently announced cross-app messaging for Instagram and Messenger allowing users to communicate with each other app to app. Simply put, Instagram users can now message someone on Facebook right from the Instagram app and vice versa.

Apart from this, Facebook has also added new messaging tools such as vanishing messages, selfie stickers, custom emoji, chat colours, block unwanted messages and new Watch feature together allowing users to watch videos with others during an ongoing video call.

Facebook also gives users the option to manage the chat settings by offering them the freedom to set whether they want to allow cross-app chat or not.

If you are wondering how to enable cross-app chat feature on Instagram and Facebook, here’s our step-by-step guide:

Pre-requisites:

The latest version of Facebook and Instagram app



Working internet connectivity

How to link Facebook and Instagram via the new cross-app messaging feature

Open the Instagram app, head to Settings and then tap on Update Messaging. On the next screen tap on the Update button and link your Facebook account with Instagram

Setup cross-platform chat privacy on Facebook

The cross-platform chat feature is turned on by default on Facebook and by default the profile is set to public mode that means anyone from Instagram can search your contact and send a text message. But you can choose whether message requests from someone will go directly to chats or message requests.

1. Open Messenger app and tap on Profile icon from the top right corner



2. Scroll down, tap on Privacy option and then tap on Message Delivery option



3. Here you need to change these settings: Choose the options as per your preference

Accounts You Follow or Have Chatted With on Instagram — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests

Your Followers on Instagram — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests

Others on Instagram — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests

Setup cross-platform chat privacy on Instagram

1. Head to Instagram Settings and tap on Privacy

