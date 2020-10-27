Cross platform chat: How to enable cross-platform chat and manage privacy on Facebook and Instagram

Apart from this, Facebook has also added new messaging tools such as vanishing messages, selfie stickers, custom emoji, chat colours, block unwanted messages and new Watch feature together allowing users to watch videos with others during an ongoing video call.
Facebook also gives users the option to manage the chat settings by offering them the freedom to set whether they want to allow cross-app chat or not.
If you are wondering how to enable cross-app chat feature on Instagram and Facebook, here’s our step-by-step guide:
Pre-requisites:
The latest version of Facebook and Instagram app
Working internet connectivity
How to link Facebook and Instagram via the new cross-app messaging feature
Open the Instagram app, head to Settings and then tap on Update Messaging. On the next screen tap on the Update button and link your Facebook account with Instagram
Setup cross-platform chat privacy on Facebook
The cross-platform chat feature is turned on by default on Facebook and by default the profile is set to public mode that means anyone from Instagram can search your contact and send a text message. But you can choose whether message requests from someone will go directly to chats or message requests.
Open Messenger app and tap on Profile icon from the top right corner
Scroll down, tap on Privacy option and then tap on Message Delivery option
Here you need to change these settings: Choose the options as per your preference
- Accounts You Follow or Have Chatted With on Instagram — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests
- Your Followers on Instagram — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests
- Others on Instagram — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests
Setup cross-platform chat privacy on Instagram
Head to Instagram Settings and tap on Privacy
Tap on Messages and changes these settings as per your preference
- Facebook Friends or People You’ve Chatted With on Messenger — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests
- People with Your Phone number — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests
- Other on Facebook — Chats, Message Requests and Don’t Receive Requests