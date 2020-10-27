‘Crash Bandicoot: On the Run’ coming to mobile Spring 2021

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, will debut on iOS and Android in March of 2021.
As announced on Twitter:
Crash Bandicoot as you’ve always known him… but where you’ve never seen him before. Coming Spring 2021 to your mobile. 100 Hours+ gameplay, 50 Bosses & 12 Lands! Pre-register now!
The game is made by developer King, the team behind smash-hit Candy Crush. The announcement simply states ‘Spring 2021’, yet the iOS App Store listing says ‘Expected March 25, 2021’. This could be a placeholder date, however.
From the app’s description:
Crash Bandicoot is back, but this time he’s on the run and on mobile! That means high-speed battle runs across Wumpa Island to save the multiverse from the evil Dr. Neo Cortex; smash crates, avoid obstacles and run into your favorite characters…Not to mention battling your favorite Crash bosses, earning rewards, base building and weapon crafting – all with a customizable Crash!
The game will reflect the Crash Bandicoot titles of old with running, sliding, and jumping mechanics, locations like Turtle Woods, Lost City, and Temple Ruins, and iconic characters like Nina Cortex.
The game will also feature unlockable skins and characters, as well as challenges and rewards. The app listing states the game will be completely free to play, but that it will have in-app purchases for unlocking extra in-game items.
The game will work on iOS 10 or later on the iPhone 5S, or Android 5.0 and up.
The title is avaible for pre-registration on iOS and Android now.
