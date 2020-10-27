Cowboys owner Jerry Jones snaps at radio hosts: ‘Just shut up and let me answer’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones became a little heated during a radio interview Tuesday.

Jones was speaking with 105.3 The Fan, a radio station he speaks to on a weekly basis during the NFL season. The Cowboys owner became frustrated after a question about the team’s potential lack of leadership. As the radio host interjected, Jones told him to “shut up” and let him finish answering.

Here’s the exchange:

Shan Shariff: “Does your team have a leadership void?”

Jerry Jones: “Where, in the offensive line?” Shan Shariff: “Just overall …”

Jerry Jones: “But seriously, seriously. Where would you have a leadership void? Is it an experience void? Is it a talent void? I’m not trying to be cute here. The answer is no. Shan Shariff: (Attempts to rephrase the question)

Jerry Jones: “Well, just shut up and let me answer it. No. … I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes. Now that’s your answer. Let’s move on.”

To Jones’ credit, he didn’t storm off the radio interview after that exchange. He continued to answer questions about the Cowboys’ struggles, and eventually issued an apology at the end.

“If I were a little abrupt there, then I really don’t want to have our day start that way. You’re too good of men for that,” Jones said. “This certainly isn’t my most tactiful time, you might say, with this thing as we discuss these matters. I’m disappointed for our fans. I can’t tell you how disappointed I am. It was not the plan at all. We certainly want to point to things, but they’re not excuses. This is football. I’ll assure you right now we’re going to put our head down. We haven’t spent the time, the years, the money, the effort and everything for the Dallas Cowboys to be where we are right now. There will be better days.”

He ended the interview by bringing up, his words, an old adage: “Don’t piss an old man off with little money. It will get you.”