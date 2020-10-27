Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Hospitals are filling up. Again.

In an ominous sign of the strength of latest coronavirus surge, hospitals across the U.S. and Europe are reaching capacity at a rapid pace.

In Idaho, a 99 percent-full hospital warned that it may have to transfer Covid-19 patients out of state. Medical centers in Missouri and North Dakota have turned away patients in recent days because they had no room. In Poland, the government converted the country’s largest stadium into a temporary field hospital with room for 500 patients. Hospitals in France have started to postpone nonemergency surgeries, while others have called back staff on leave.

More than 40,000 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus in the United States, a number that rose by 40 percent in the last month. In Europe, the rate has been steadily climbing for weeks, and people across much of continent are now more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19 than those in the United States.

The hospitalization rate is one of the best real- measurements we have of the pandemic’s severity. While infection numbers depend heavily on an area’s testing capacity, seriously ill people tend to enter hospitals whether they’ve been tested or not.