Conan O’Brien Reveals His Late-Night Set Was Burglarized

Poor Team Coco!

During the Oct. 26 episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien revealed somebody stole equipment from the show’s temporary set at the Largo in Los Angeles. The 57-year-old host explained he’s been conducting the TBS program from the venue in an effort to help revive the theater.

“Seemed like a nice thing to do, right?” he said. “What happens? We get here this morning and we find out that someone broke in to our little theater and took some of our equipment—some of the equipment we use to make the show.”

Addressing his longtime sidekick Andy Richter, O’Brien added, “We got robbed, Andy! Robbed!”

So what exactly was stolen? Field producer Jason Chillemi said the burglar took laptops, which O’Brien uses for Zoom interviews, and the crew’s production slate.

“That’s the lowest,” O’Brien said. “I can’t think of anything lower. OK, the laptops fine. You took the slate? That’s crazy.”