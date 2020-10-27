Coastal homes in Wamberal on NSW Central Coast crumbling as wild weather erodes beach below

Storms this week have caused further structural damage and washed away a rock barrier put in place after the July storms.

Earlier this year more than 40 beachside homes along Ocean View Drive were damaged when the land beneath them gave way.

Residents were forced out of their homes for weeks as a rock barrier was installed to try and stabilise the area.

More rain is forecast to fall along the coast for the rest of the week, with the potential to cause more damage.

Tenterfield, Glen Innes, Liston, Emmaville, Boggabilla and Ashford on the NSW North Coast may be affected.