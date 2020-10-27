Cloud growth drives Microsoft Q1 with server products and cloud services revenue up 22% YoY, Azure up 48% YoY, and Office 365 Commercial revenue up 21% YoY (Tom Warren/The Verge)

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Cloud growth drives Microsoft Q1 with server products and cloud services revenue up 22% YoY, Azure up 48% YoY, and Office 365 Commercial revenue up 21% YoY — Microsoft continues to boost its revenue and profits during an economic downturn,nbsp; — Microsoft posted the first quarter …
