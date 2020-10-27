Chubb Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By .com

© . Chubb Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



.com – Chubb (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Chubb announced earnings per share of $2 on revenue of $9.08B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $2.22 on revenue of $8.26B.

Chubb shares are down 20% from the beginning of the year, still down 26.42% from its 52 week high of $167.74 set on February 6. They are under-performing the which is up 4.95% from the start of the year.

Chubb follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Chubb’s report follows an earnings beat by UnitedHealth on October 14, who reported EPS of $3.51 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.11 on revenue of $63.79B.

JPMorgan had beat expectations on October 13 with third quarter EPS of $2.92 on revenue of $29.94B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.23 on revenue of $28.22B.

