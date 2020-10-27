Chubb Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By .com

© . Chubb Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3
.com – Chubb (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Chubb announced earnings per share of $2 on revenue of $9.08B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $2.22 on revenue of $8.26B.
Chubb shares are down 20% from the beginning of the year, still down 26.42% from its 52 week high of $167.74 set on February 6. They are under-performing the which is up 4.95% from the start of the year.
Chubb follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
Chubb’s report follows an earnings beat by UnitedHealth on October 14, who reported EPS of $3.51 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.11 on revenue of $63.79B.
JPMorgan had beat expectations on October 13 with third quarter EPS of $2.92 on revenue of $29.94B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.23 on revenue of $28.22B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.